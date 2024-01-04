Dazn changes its rates for 2024. Serie A will be visible exclusively on the streaming platform until 2028-2029, but with the new year there will also be changes in subscription prices. Not all users will be affected by the increases, but only those who will sign up for the first time or who will have to renew their expiring subscription. Furthermore, the increases will only concern some types of subscriptions. Those who already have an active subscription will not see their fee change, except for those who have chosen the Dazn Start plan (which does not include football), which will have an increase of 1 euro per month and 10 euros per year.

Then there is another exception: for those who have opted for the Dazn Standard plan, the plan that allows you to watch two events simultaneously on the same internet connection, the monthly fee remains at 40.99 euros, while the annual fee goes from 299 to 359 euros only at the time of renewal. For those who have a season ticket valid until the end of the season there will be no changes. Finally, for those who have preferred the Dazn Plus plan, which allows you to watch two events simultaneously on two different internet connections, the monthly fee rises from 55.99 to 59.99 euros, while the annual fee, again at the time of renewal, rises from 449 to 539 : an increase of 90 euros.