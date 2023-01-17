A unexpected 32% increase: subscribers of DAZN in Spain to watch live F1 and MotoGP received this ‘surprise’ from broadcast giant OTT. If in 2022 with 12.99 euros a month you could subscribe to the ‘Esencial’ package which included MotoGP, WorldSBK, FIM CEV Repsol and Formula 1 (as well as basketball, Premier League, women’s soccer, Eurosport 1 and 2) in 2023 the same package will cost 18.99 euros per month, or six euros more. Seeing F1 and MotoGP in Spain will therefore cost a total of 228 euros for 12 months. To ‘save money’ users will be able to decide to make a 12-month subscription immediately by paying 149.99 euros (an option that already existed in 2022, but at 129.99 euros), a choice that would effectively make it ‘useless’ ‘ the subscription in the months of January, February and December since there are no races in those three months of the calendar. The other solution that DAZN offers to those who already have a subscription is to keep the fixed price of 12.99 euros, but with the obligation to pay the fee for 12 months.





