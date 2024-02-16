Dazn double basket with BodyCam-Fan Zone. And Diletta Leotta takes to the field…

For the semi-finals and final of the Frecciarossa Final Eight of the Italian basketball cupon the parquet of the Inalpi Arena and live streaming on DAZN, DAZN offers an unforgettable sporting experience: after the first experiments carried out with the BodyCam in the top football league, the innovation debuts in an official Italian basketball event.



During the final on Sunday 18 February, in fact, the DAZN Ref Cam will show live the most salient actions of the match from a completely unique perspective: that of the referee on the pitch.

To amplify the emotions of the semi-finals and final and offer greater inclusiveness, also Fan Zone powered by UnipolSai, the DAZN feature that allows all basketball fans to comment the semi-final of EA7 Emporio Armani Milano against Umana Reyer Venezia and of UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia against Generazione Vincente Napoli Basket as well as the men's and women's finals through chat, participate in exclusive surveys and support your favorite team together with the community of soccer fans.

The exceptional participation of Diletta Leotta, face of the event and Master of Ceremony of the Final, is also expected. Diletta Leotta will take to the sidelines on February 18th to host the pre-matchvisible exclusively on DAZN starting at 5.15pm, alongside Simone Pianigiani, former coach of Siena, Milan and the Italian national team. In the minutes preceding the Final, the images and interviews conducted by DAZN will also be broadcast on the giant screens inside the arena.

The voice of DAZN basketball on the commentary Matteo Gandini with technical commentary by Simone Pianigiani.