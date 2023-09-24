Dazn, cutting costs globally: towards over 100 layoffs. That’s where

Dazn is working to cut costs and among the maneuvers underway for the English company there is a series of layoffs which will mainly affect staff in the United Kingdom and ad Amsterdam. He writes it SportsBusinessexplaining that the sports streaming service has implemented a recent “restructuring” in an effort to reach its goal of profitability by 2024.

The layoffs are expected to affect 102 employees. In the UK, Dazn is scaling back its operations Team Whistlethe US-based digital content company acquired last year as part of the acquisition of Eleven Sports. The redundancies will leave Team Whistle to focus on boxing, football and the NFL.

The layoffs also affect technology staff in Amsterdam, while Dazn continues to develop its activities including Hyderabad, India and Katowice, Poland, in a cost-cutting exercise. Core technology teams in London and Leeds will need to be retained. UK-based technology and engineering staff have borne the brunt of a previous furlough scheme adopted 11 months ago.

There will also be further redundancies with the consolidation of roles in the commercial and financial departments, while a streamlined management structure is being implemented in the media advertising sector. Global editorial and content production team headcount is also being reduced as we reduce non-live content and review our approach to content in English-speaking markets. Dazn’s operating costs amounted to $2.9 billion (€2.7 billion) in 2021, up approximately 44% from $2 billion in 2020. According to 2021 accounts, the company had 2,313 employees, down from 2,608 in 2020. The number tied to technology staff went from 686 in 2020 to 766 in 2021.

