Shot in the house Dazn. The commercial offer of Publitalia (Fininvest) with the CEO at the helm Stefano Sala was approved by both the London summit of Dazn than from the Italian top Veronica Di Quattro, at the helm of the winning company in the tender for Serie A TV rights. The Mediaset concessionaire, subject to recognition of a guaranteed minimum linked to a threshold of approximately 90 million, will handle Dazn’s advertising sales. Dazn will also make use of Dentsu (media agency of the streaming platform and minority shareholder of Dazn at an international level), but also of Myntelligence, Tim’s digital partner. On the other hand, the decision on the assignment of the distribution task in the horeca channel is in the balance.