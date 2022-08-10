The executive of the company that owns the Serie A rights: “We want to go beyond the single game. And the agreement with Tim and Sky is fundamental for us”

Valerio Piccioni

These are days of eve also for Dazn. And for Stefano Azzi, the CEO who has been leading the group that holds the Serie A rights in Italy since March 1 until 2024. “It’s a new playing field, it combines two of my great passions: technology and sport”.

The novelty is the agreement with Tim and Sky.

“The diversification of partnerships is a strategic asset for Dazn, the key to growth. Tim has always been and will continue to be a partner, and for this reason it was natural to accept their requests. The goal: to make the championship more accessible”.

For the customer, however, there are price increases.

"Our basic offer has not changed its price. It is the expiration of a promotion that has already been communicated to the customer for some time."

Accessing the satellite channel will instead cost the double subscription and the additional 5 euros.

“One thing is the use of Sky Q, another is the use of a satellite channel, with the use of the remote control only. Which for us and for Sky is in any case an investment. Furthermore, the channel will offer additional contents. Not by chance. we call it “Zona Dazn”, an offer richer than simple games “.

In the beginning Dazn was mostly the game with almost nothing around. And now?

“The logic is to go further. The game expands, has a before and after. A change of contents and methods. Which has a story base: passion”.

Give us an example of these changes.

“Roma’s friendly match against Shaktar. Which was broadcast for the first time on our TikTok profile with a peak of over 23,000 people connected”.

What days of the week do you plan to expand?

"There will be two new shows, it will start on Friday as a taste of the Serie A weekend, then on Saturday with the stories of the former players: the two broadcasts will be added to" Sunday Night Square "and" Super Tele – Light as a ball " with Cattaneo and Pardo ".

What will the rights of the future be like beyond television? And will you still be in the race?

“We have not invested two and a half billion to then leave. We want to stay in Italy and grow. We are also very interested in new features, the transition from classic one-way television viewing to interaction thanks to apps is important for the growth of all sport. If you enter a stadium, in a few seconds you can communicate with those around you. But even the virtual stadium can represent a moment of collective aggregation “.

Meanwhile there is a vision quality problem. The famous wheel …

"We have strengthened the investment, not only direct. Thanks to the collaboration with the Telcos, we will arrive at a strengthening of the networks and an increase in capacity at an overall level. We are ready. In addition, there is a double announcement that we are about to give".

“New partnerships with two big names in the” tech “, Google and Samsung. All to make the experience of watching sports in live streaming even more accessible. The offers will allow all new Dazn customers who purchase selected Google and Samsung products to receive a Dazn voucher “.

We don’t ask you about your football faith but …

“… I was born in Naples and in my office there is a number 10 shirt”.