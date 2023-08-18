Giorgia Rossi, no more beach and bikini: Serie A is back

“To the sea. Not much longer”. Georgia Rossi greet the beach with a social post. The sports journalist prepares for the return of Serie A.

Giorgia Rossi brace: Dazn and Radio Serie A

And for her it will be a double: in addition to being the face of Dazn for two years now (where he will be missing for the first few games of the season Diletta Leottawho has just given birth to the baby Air), Indeed Georgia Rossi will also star in Radio Serie A (with Rds: from Sandro Piccinini to Giulia Mizzoni… here the protagonists and the schedule) which starts on August 19 and will also be visible on the App and digital terrestrial.

An intense season is therefore shaping up for Giorgia Rossione of the football journalists most appreciated by fans (she started on the Roma Channel, then Sky, Rai Sport and Mediaset, before moving to Dazn in 2021).

See also F1: Verstappen-Leclerc, what a duel. And two Ferraris on the podium. Hamilton flop Read also



Federica Masolin, Euro-goal from Formentera for Sky’s Queen of Sport

But before the new season kicks off, let’s look at the Giorgia Rossi’s summer gallery scrolling through the photos above.

Subscribe to the newsletter

