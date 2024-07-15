DAZN, a British platform, and BeIN Sports, a Qatari channel, have acquired the broadcast rights to Ligue 1, France’s top soccer competition. The deal is valued at around 500 million euros (approximately $544 million) per year for domestic broadcast rights, according to a report by AFP.

Additionally, BeIN Sports will pay €40 million ($43.6 million) for exclusive rights to Ligue 2, and LFP (Professional Football League) will receive 160 million euros ($175 million) for international rights, bringing the total to 700 million euros ($764 million) for French clubs over the next two years.

While significant, the figure is seen as lower than the LFP’s target of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) set last year. After canceling a formal auction in October due to a lack of satisfactory bids, the LFP has been negotiating directly with potential partners.

According to AFP, the deal is still being finalized and some details are being discussed, such as an exit clause for DAZN and the French Professional Football League (LFP) in two years. The distribution of the games between DAZN and BeIN Sports is under negotiation, but DAZN is expected to broadcast 8 of the 9 games in each round, while BeIN would get the prime-time game. The presidents of the Ligue 1 clubs, during a meeting of the LFP board, approved the draft agreement.

The LFP considered launching a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service if there was no deal, forecasting revenues of 578 million euros ($630 million) in its first season, but many clubs and experts considered the forecast optimistic and launching a DTC platform a risky approach.

BeIN Sports has broadcast Ligue 1 since 2012, while DAZN was seen as the favorite due to its recent expansion into the French market. Amazon, which previously paid 275 million euros ($300 million) per season to show eight games a week, did not renew its deal, and Canal+ showed no interest after disputes with the LFP.

