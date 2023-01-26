Last day, spread over 4 days and without simultaneous races, was the second most viewed of the season
The nineteenth round of Serie A came close to 7 million listeners on Dazn, becoming the second most watched round since the start of the championship. It was a day without simultaneous matches and played over four days, from Verona-Lecce on Saturday 21 January to Lazio-Milan on Tuesday 24 January.
Two matches exceeded one million viewers: Juventus-Atalanta with 1.6 million teleusers and Lazio-Milan which reached 1.4 million. Also the next round will not include games at the same time. The cartel match will be Naples-Rome which will be played on Sunday 29 at 20.45.
January 27 – 00:57
