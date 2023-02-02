Daytona USA goodbye: the classic SEGA it can no longer be purchased after February 7, 2023thus sharing the fate of titles available only in digital format when they leave the price lists of the various stores.

Captivating everyone’s jaws when it made its debut in arcades around the world in 1994, Daytona USA is one of the 46 titles removed from the Xbox 360 store, and barring last-minute second thoughts in a few days it will no longer be possible to buy it.

Clearly the issue brings back the age-old discourse of the preservation of the classics and the decidedly negative implications of digital, which in cases like these offers very few possibilities for nostalgics and enthusiasts.

Powered by SEGA’s powerful Model 2 card, Daytona USA stood out at the time of its launch as one of the first arcade racing games to feature fully polygonal graphics, like its direct rival Ridge Racer, released a year earlier.

Being able to obtain that same level of visual detail and fluidity in the home environment took several years, and in fact the first conversions of Daytona USA for SEGA systems certainly did not shine for the technical fidelity to the original.