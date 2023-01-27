Lucas Auer will not be able to take part in the 24h of Daytona after the accident he suffered during Thursday’s Free Practice 1 in Florida.

The Winward Racing driver lost control of his #57 Mercedes-AMG crashing hard in turn 2 and causing the session to be suspended with 25′ left.

Unfortunately, the Austrian suffered a serious back injury in the blow and was diagnosed with a broken lumbar after being transferred to Halifax Medical Center.

#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“Lucas Auer suffered a lumbar fracture in the crash during Free Practice 1. He was always conscious after the impact and has already spoken to his family in Europe and to his Winward Racing colleagues here at Daytona. All of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and the Winward Racing team wish him a speedy recovery.”

In addition to this, it is also reported that the team has moved to take a new chassis and run Philip Ellis, Russell Ward and Indy Dontje, who will be joined by Daniel Morad, who is at Daytona with Winward to participate in the side races. with the Mercedes GT4.

Ellis had taken Pole Position for the GTD Class in Qualifying, but the chassis change will send the crew to the back of the field, as per the regulations.

“The car will arrive after lunch and the team is ready to prepare it. Let’s see if we can do at least one test drive to see that everything works. But let’s think positive because anyway we had a competitive car before and I don’t think that will change things with a new chassis,” explained Dontje speaking to Motorsport.com just before Free Practice 4.

“We’ll have to start from the back of the grid, since we’ll be changing the chassis, but a 24h race is long and anything can happen. It’s clear that’s a shame, we’d always prefer to start from the front, but that’s how it is and we’re not backing down.”

“We have Daniel who is involved with us in the GT4 races, so he was the best choice. We are ready and motivated, the Mercedes have shown that they are going fast, even if I don’t think everyone is fully exposed. But we can be competitive”.

Among other things, Auer was on the list of riders who should have been at the start of the 12h of Bathurst next week. The 28-year-old was in the crew of the #77 Mercedes-AMG that Craft-Bamboo Racing entered in the PRO Class alongside Daniel Juncadella and Nicky Catsburg, but at this point a new replacement will be needed to travel to Mount Panorama for the d opening of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2023.