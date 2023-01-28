Romain Grosjean’s debut in Lamborghini is progressing with unhurried progress at Daytona.

The 24h that opens the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season is also the first outing for the Swiss at the wheel of the #63 Huracan GT3 EVO2 prepared by the Iron Lynx team and entered in the GTD PRO Class with Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper among others crew pilots.

For the Genevan it is a matter of making contact with a world that he will then face on a permanent basis with the future LMDh del Toro di Sant’Agata Bolognese, which in the meantime has provided him with the steering wheel of its GT3 to regain control with the wheels covered.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“I had to adapt a lot to the car because it’s quite different from what I’m used to. I didn’t know the track or the car, but my teammates were fantastic and helped me a lot,” Grosjean explains to Motorsport.com, confirming what we imagined when we met him at the Lamborghini Squadra Corse headquarters on the occasion of the official presentation.

“They’ve given me a lot of time behind the wheel in the last couple of days to help me pick up speed and I did a great lap on Friday morning. I still have to figure out some things, especially the ABS is a bit different from what I’m used to. I’m adapting, but I’m happy with where we are.”

One problem that all Lamborghinis have suffered from is the Balance of Performance, which however IMSA hasn’t modified in view of the race that will start on Saturday, so Grosjean and co will have to roll up their sleeves.

“I think the BoP is not the best for us, some rival cars are faster, but you can only control what is in your power, and this thing is not. We have a very good set-up for the race and also the other riders seem to be satisfied”.

“Iron Lynx has done a great job to prepare this new car in a short time. So far the Huracan has proven reliable, we hope to be able to get through the first 22 hours without problems and to push for the last two.”

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Caldarelli also shares the same opinion speaking with Motorsport.com, even if he prefers to analyze the situation in general rather than dwell on the infamous BoP.

“Qualifying didn’t go as we expected, we don’t know the reason, but on Friday in free practice we had a good feeling, like in the Roar”, says the Abruzzo rider.

“We still have some pieces that we need to put together to find performance. It’s a brand new car, so we had a few problems in Thursday’s FP1, which we sorted out, and now we ran without any problems.”

“We saw excellent pace from Mercedes, not only in Qualifying, but also in race simulations. For us in GTD PRO, AMG will be one of the benchmarks. But there are at least a couple of other strong cars, one is the Lexus, so it will be a tough race again this year.”