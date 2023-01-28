In the Italian night and after dark in Florida, GTP Class teams and drivers had 20′ of Free Practice at their disposal to prepare the last things alive for the 24h of Daytona.

The 2023 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship officially opens on Saturday and in this fifth and final timed session only the new LMDh prototypes ran, intent on testing the soft tires supplied by Michelin for the night stages.

To soar were again two Cadillacs and precisely those of Chip Ganassi Racing. The V-LMDh #01 driven by Renger Van Der Zande set the best time in 1’36″742, 0″130 ahead of the #02 driven by teammate Alex Lynn.

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

BMW shows up again with Connor De Phillippi, who on the M Hybrid V8 #25 of Team RLL finishes third at +0″361 from the lead and putting behind the two Porsches of Team Penske in the hands of Mathieu Jaminet (963 #6) and Michael Christensen (#7), who are respectively six and eight tenths behind.

Philipp Eng sixth in the other BMW marked with the #24, while they chose not to run the two Acura ARX-06s of Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing-Curb Agajanian, as well as the #31 Cadillac prepared by Action Express Racing.

Now space for the countdown, with the 61st edition of the 24h of Daytona which will start at 7.40 pm Italian time.

Live video streaming on the IMSA.com website and on IMSA TV, livetiming is also available on the Alkamel System.

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: Free Practice 5 (GTP)