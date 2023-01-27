Last session of Free Practice carried out all together for the protagonists of the IMSA SportsCar Championship engaged in Florida in the final preparations for the 24h of Daytona which opens the 2023 season of the American series on Saturday.

The 60′ of FP4 also took place, in which an interruption occurred 7’30” from the conclusion due to a spin in the pit lane by Helio Castroneves with the Acura #60 which blocked the pit lane, in GTP Class there is the Cadillac double, with the #31 from Action Express Racing for the first time over the weekend in front of everyone in 1’35″493.

The one-two for the V-LMDhs was served with the second place obtained by the #01 of Chip Ganassi Racing at 0″224 from the top, while the #7 Porsche 963 of Team Penske was third at almost half a second, but was overtaken in the finale by the BMW #25 of Team RLL for 16 thousandths.

The #60 Acura driven by Meyer Shank Racing-Curb Agajanian followed in the Top5, while the Cadillac #02 driven by Chip Ganassi Racing finished sixth keeping behind the Porsche #6 and the Acura ARX-06 LMDh #10 driven by Wayne Taylor Racing, with BMW #24 bringing up the rear very late.

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP2, the Oreca #11 of TDS Racing leads in 1’38″052, despite the fact that at the beginning of the session it had accidentally come into contact with the Corvette #3, ending up off the track.

The 07-Gibson #18 of Era Motorsport confirms its competitiveness in second place, albeit with half a second paid to the leader, and third place goes to the #04 of Crowdstrike Racing by APR.

The #8 of Tower Motorsport and the #35 of TDS Racing are placed in Top5, while the #20 of High Class Racing is sixth, 1″ from the top, followed by the #35 of TDS Racing and the #88 of AF Corse.

The #52 of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, the #51 of Rick Ware Racing and the #55 of Proton Competition complete the furthest category ranking.

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP3 it was the Ligier JS P320 #36 of Andretti Autosport that took the lead again in 1’43″191, behind the Duqueine #13 and #17 of AWA, plus the #85 of JDC Miller Motorsports.

Sean Creech Motorsport’s Ligier #33 is fifth, FastMD Racing’s Duqueine #87 is sixth, followed by the MRS GT-Racing Ligier #43, Riley’s #74 and Performance Tech Motorsport’s #38.

Among the GT3s, it is always a GTD Class car that does better than the GTD PROs and this time it’s up to the Mercedes-AMG #32 of Team Korthoff Motorsports to complete the fastest lap in 1’46″375.

In the overall standings, the top three of the GTD PRO are behind, also here driven by a Mercedes. The #79 of WeatherTech Racing-Proton signs the 1’46″651 which allows her to top the Lamborghini #63 of Iron Lynx and the Aston Martin #64 of TGM/TF Sport.

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Further away in the same lot are the Vantage #23 of Heart Of Racing and the Ferrari #62 of Risi Competizione, which despite the difficulties due to the BoP manages to do a 1’47″152, the best time of the weekend for a 296 GT3 ( but still distant from the potential of the others).

The Porsches have the same difficulties as BoP, with Pfaff’s #9 still missing in eighth GTD PRO place, preceded by the Corvette #3 and the Lexus #14 of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Returning to the GTD, the place of honor for the Mercedes #75 of Sun Energy 1 at 0″3 from the primacy, while the Acura NSX #66 of Gradient Racing catches it by half a second.

Finally, the #19 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx and the #21 Ferrari of AF Corse finished in the Top5, sixth was the #70 McLaren of Inception Racing, followed by the #44 Aston Martin of Magnus Racing and the #93 Acura of Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR. which together with the Lamborghini #83 of the Iron Dames and the Aston Martin #27 of Heart Of Racing complete the Top 10 in the category.

The program includes a short 20′ practice session for the GTP Class LMDhs during the Italian night (00:25-00:45), then we will prepare for the race, which will start on Saturday when it will be 19:40 here.

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: Free Practice 4 (the name of the driver author of the best time in italics)