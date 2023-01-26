Leading LMP2 Class drivers questioned the need to slow down their Orecas ahead of this weekend’s 24h of Daytona, as the new GTP-Class LMDh cars set similar lap times to previous DPi’s.

To better separate the prototype categories in the opening event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the 07-Gibson underwent a series of technical changes announced last month.

These include a 10kg increase in weight, a decrease in power via a 35mm restrictor, and a reduction in revs from 8,700rpm to 8,000 in gears 1 through 5, and 8,500 in sixth.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports driver Ben Keating set the fastest time in LMP2 in last weekend’s Qualifying session during the Roar test with a time of 1’40″451, 3″ off pole in 2022.

The American’s time was about 2″6 less than the best lap recorded in the LMP3 Class, a gap that was almost 5″ in the last edition, while the slower LMP2 was still under a second compared to Sean’s Ligier JS P320 Creech Motorsports who achieved the LMP3 Pole.

Meanwhile, Tom Blomqvist’s time, who placed Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-06 on Pole, was 1’34″031, therefore practically identical to that obtained last year in the last outing of the DPi cars.

Nicolas Lapierre, who shares the #52 PR1/Mathiasen car with Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin and Alex Quinn, said the relatively close gap to the LMP3 cars could cause some problems in this weekend’s race.

“It’s certainly difficult to understand, because the GTPs go at the same speed as the DPi before – the Frenchman told Motorsport.com – The change in the gap between the Classes makes our life much more difficult with the LMP3s. But in the end it is same for everyone, so I don’t mind.”

“So far we haven’t had any problems, but in Free Practice everyone takes a bit of a margin. In the race it could be a problem”.

Josh Pierson, who forms part of the #35 TDS Racing line-up, shares the same opinion as Lapierre and said he has found traffic with the LMP3s.

“I think the problem arises with the Bronze riders – Pierson said – There’s a big gap between them and some find it more difficult to overtake the LMP3s. I wouldn’t say it’s superfluous, because the GTPs are as fast as the DPi. Now there’s a big speed gap and the LMP3s are closer than they should be.”

“Right now it’s difficult to pass the LMP3s when overtaking, it’s very evident. If you’re not careful, you can get stuck behind one of them all the way around the track. It’s a matter of adapting, but it’s about understanding where you are. can pass and how to handle it all”.

Pierson and his teammates, Giedo van der Garde, Job van Uitert and Francois Heriau qualified second in last weekend’s Roar, just over seven tenths off pole position from Keating.