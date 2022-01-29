Not only agreements between FIA WEC / ACO and IMSA: now the world of endurance racing also sees an ‘exchange’ of gifts between circuits.

After the convergence of the first category of the prototypes of both series, which will boast Hypercar and LMDh in the same Class from next year, Le Mans and Daytona also wanted to change something in their small way.

The US track where the 24h that will open the 2022 season will be held this weekend has decided to rename the chicane ‘Bus Stop’ to ‘Le Mans’.

In response, the Circuit de la Sarthe took the first variation of the straight ‘Les Hunaudières’ leading to ‘Mulsanne’ renaming it ‘Daytona Chicane’.

Not only that, but also the colors of the curbs of these sections have been redone: in both tracks they will be blue and yellow, symbolizing the unity of purpose of the two federations, which have conceived this initiative for the theaters of the two most important events of the respective calendars.

Bus stop chicane Photo by: Rick Dole

“The spirit of collaboration between the IMSA team, Daytona International Speedway and the ACO at Le Mans has never been stronger – said John Doonan, IMSA President – Between the historic convergence for the main category of prototype racing, the recent 10-year extension of the IMSA-ACO partnership and today’s introduction of the ‘Le Mans’ and ‘Daytona’ chicanes symbolizes facing a stunning new era of endurance racing, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. “

Daytona International Sppedway President Frank Kelleher added, “Daytona International Speedway and Le Mans are two of the most iconic and historic venues in all motorsports and have hosted the largest 24-hour car races in the world. In honor of the family. French, we are proud to introduce this incredible unification where IMSA, Daytona International Speedway, ACO and Le Mans will have the most competitive endurance racing of the future. “

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, commented: “In the two years since our agreement to create a common class on both sides of the Atlantic, we have made many historic announcements, such as the convergence between LMH and LMDh, and the renewal of our strategic alliance for the next decade. This symbolic act illustrates the friendship between ACO and IMSA that is fundamental to the future of endurance. “