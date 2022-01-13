The Canadian, F1 champion in 1997 and winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 1995, will compete with the newborn team. Meanwhile, he has already tested the car in the Next Gen tests

In his career, in addition to the F1 World Championship he won in 1997, there is the triumph in America at the 1995 Indianapolis 500. Today, 27 years after that historic milestone in Indiana, Jacques Villeneuve is ready to reconnect his helmet, but not in Indycar. The 50-year-old former Canadian Williams and Renault driver will take to the track at the next Daytona 500 of the Nascar championship, Sunday 20 February at Daytona International Speedway. Meanwhile, he is already getting serious, so much so that this Tuesday and Wednesday he has already tested the oval during the Next Gen tests.

Nascar, Jacques Villeneuve with the Hezeberg team – Villeneuve will race with the Ford number 27 of the Hezeberg team, a new entry among the teams, founded by the Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg and the racing legend Toine Hezemans, twice winner in the 1970 and 1973 European Touring Car Championship and once in the championship. European GT 1976. The main driver of the team is Toine’s son, Loris, the 2019 Nascar Whelen Euro Series champion, a category where Villeneuve himself has participated since 2019. But Loris will not be able to participate in the Daytona 500, because he is not yet approved for the races in the ovals, but only in the road ones.

Jacques Villeneuve, the failure to qualify for the 2008 daytona 500 – With four starts in the Nascar Cup Series, Villeneuve failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 with Bill Davis Racing in his only previous attempt in 2008 because he was involved in an accident during the qualifying race. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in the Next Gen tests, he closed the first two free practice sessions with a 14th and a 12th place. “Me winner in Daytona? It would be fantastic – he said – This is a very special race and it is difficult to show off, both when he has to qualify us and during the qualifying races. All this makes the competition even more stressful ”. And again: “This is still a ‘small’ team and there is still a long way to go – concluded the Canadian – At the moment we are concentrating on Daytona, but we hope to do more races in the future”.

