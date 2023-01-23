It was immediately a tight head-to-head that animated the Qualifying 24 Hours of Daytona of the GTP class which sees the Porsche 963 and the BMW V8 Hybrid at the start as well as the usual Acura and Cadillac. Tom Blomqvist on the last useful lap put his paw to bring the Acura #60 driven by Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian to pole position with a time of 1’34″031, preceding the Porsche driven by the old F1 acquaintance by just 83 thousandths Felipe Nasr.

“It was one of the hardest sessions I’ve ever done, because my tires weren’t quite ready and I didn’t have a good starting point, so I was surprised and happy with the final result” the words of Tom Blomqvist. Ricky Taylor (Acura) opens the second row in third position, fourth fastest time for the Cadillac with Sebastien Bourdais at the wheel. The nine GTD entered in the 24 Hours of Daytona are completed by Earl Bamber (Cadillac), Pipo Derani (Cadillac), Philippe Eng (BMW), De Philippe (BMW) and Jaminet (Porsche).

In the classroom LMP2 veteran Ben Keating took pole with the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 #52, one second and two tenths behind the first of the two Orecas prepared by TDS Racing. Fourth place and second row for the AF Corse crew, seventh position for the High Class quartet which also includes Raffaele Marciello.

There Ferrari 296 on his debut at Daytona he has disappointed in qualifying for now. The car brought to the track by Risi Competizioni in the GTD PRO class did not go beyond ninth and last place in the class, almost three seconds behind Mercedes which signed the pole position with MacNeil. The Stuttgart-based car preceded the Heart of Racing Team’s Aston Martin by less than a tenth. For the Prancing Horse ninth place also in the GTD class with Antonio Fuoco, pole position again for Mercedes with Winward Racing. Below are the results of the various classes.

