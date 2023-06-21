Diego Sousai

06/20/2023 – 23:40

Taking naps during the day may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, previous research has shown that excessive napping can also be harmful.

Habitual napping was associated with a greater total brain volume, which is associated with a lower risk of dementia and other diseases, according to researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic of Uruguay.

On average, the difference in brain volume between naps and non-naps was equivalent to 2.5 to 6.5 years of aging, the researchers said.

“Our findings suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be one piece of the puzzle that may help preserve brain health as we age,” said senior author Victoria Garfield, senior research fellow at UCL, in a study. declaration.

While the study was “well conducted,” limitations include the fact that napping habits were self-reported, said Tara Spires-Jones, president of the British Neuroscience Association and deputy director of the Center for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh. that she did not participate in the study.

The results show “a small but significant increase in brain volume in people who have a genetic signature associated with daytime napping,” she told the Science Media Center.

“Even with these limitations, this study is interesting because it adds data that indicate that sleep is important for brain health,” she said.

In response, the study’s lead author, Valentina Paz, a researcher at the University of the Republic of Uruguay and UCL, said she agreed that “the work has some limitations”, but they are “confident” in the method used in the study.

statistical approach

In the study, published on Monday in the journal Sleep Health, researchers used a technique called Mendelian randomization to analyze DNA samples and brain scans from 35,080 people aged between 40 and 69 involved in the UK Biobank study, a large database biomedical and research resource that followed the UK. residents from 2006 to 2010.

Mendelian randomization is a statistical approach that uses genetics to provide information about the relationship between an exposure and outcome.

The researchers analyzed sections of the genetic code linked to people’s likelihood of napping regularly, then compared brain health and cognition outcomes between those with the napping genes and those without.

“By looking at genes defined at birth, Mendelian randomization avoids lifelong confounders that may influence associations between naps and health outcomes,” lead author Paz said in the statement.

However, such a technique can only show an association between napping and brain health, not cause and effect. Additionally, the researchers lacked information on nap duration, which can affect whether sleep is helpful or harmful.

Paz said previous findings suggest that “taking a short nap (5 to 15 minutes) in the early afternoon may benefit those who need it.”

Napping can also be harmful

Meanwhile, previous research has shown that frequent napping or regular napping for long periods during the day can be a sign of early-onset dementia in older adults.

Seniors who napped at least once a day or napped more than an hour a day were 40 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who napped daily or napped less than an hour a day, according to a study published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, March 2022.

And in July 2022, a study found that people who nap frequently are more likely to develop high blood pressure and suffer a stroke.

Study participants who typically napped during the day were 12% more likely to develop high blood pressure over time and 24% more likely to have a stroke compared to people who never napped.

“This could be because, while napping itself is not harmful, many people who nap may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poor health, and naps are not enough to compensate for this,” said clinical psychologist Michael Grandner in a statement at the time. Grandner directs the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, and was not involved in the study.

Excessive napping can be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder, said sleep expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta, associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, in an earlier interview.

“Sleep disturbances are linked to an increase in stress and weight-regulating hormones, which can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes – all risk factors for heart disease,” he said. “I believe napping is a warning sign of an underlying sleep disorder in certain individuals.”























