Showbiz has once again been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This time it was Daysi Ontaneda who had to face the unfortunate death of a relative from the disease.

The actress communicated the loss of her sister on social networks and, through a heartfelt message, expressed her sorrow for not having been able to physically accompany her.

“Oh my God, how sad I feel. Today you left older sister Fanny Edith Ontaneda Ruesta. You left us to go into the arms of the holy father. You do not know the immense pain with which you leave the whole family and I here helpless without being able to do anything, “he said on Facebook.

Daysi Ontaneda also thanked her family member and shared images of one of the last celebrations she lived with.

“I mourn your departure, pretty sister. Thank you for being the best big sister in the world. God receive you with our parents and sister Ruby in heaven, and give us the strength we need because I can no longer handle this pain. That’s how I want to always remember you. Rest in peace, “concluded the letter that was posted on the platform.

Daisy Ontaneda

Daysi Ontaneda also caught coronavirus

The television figure communicated on his official Facebook account that he tested positive for COVID-19. In the social network, he gave details of his state of health and confirmed that he is recovering from the symptoms.

“Sixth day. Getting better every day, thank goodness. Thank you very much also for your love, “Daysi Ontaneda wrote to his followers.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.