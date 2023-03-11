the former dancer daysi ontaneda He came out to support his ex-husband Mauricio Diez Canseco after his separation with the Cuban singer Lisandra Lizama. As recalled, the businessman was accused by the former “golden girl” of psychological violence after 10 months of marriage and, through a statement, it was learned that the sentimental bond came to an end on February 4. In the same way, the still wife of the popular “Pizzero” tried to file the complaint at the Miraflores police station, but it was denied.

What did Daysi Ontaneda say about Mauricio Diez Canseco?

The actress daysi ontaneda He assures that he does not want to comment on the accusation of violence against Mauricio Diez Canseco after it became known that he separated from his still wife Lisandra Lizama. However, he was encouraged to joke referring to the popular ‘Pizzero’, whom he filled with praise.

“I prefer to stay out of the way regarding the separation of Mauricio and his wife. Third parties are superfluous. (…) What’s more, I tell you, as a joke, you know I’m a moth, that I would marry Mauricio again, but now I see him as an older brother, because that’s what I feel and I love him very much,” he told Trome.

Daysi Ontaneda and Mauricio Diez Canseco were married. Photo: Facebook See also The Civil Guard surprises a driver exceeding the speed limit in Cieza by 90 km/h

Lisandra Lizama denounced Mauricio Diez Canseco for harassment and intimidation

Cuban singer Lisandra Lizama announced on March 4 that her marriage to businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco came to an end. Also, in her statement, she indicated that after her breakup she was “victim of psychological abuse, bullying and harassment” by the owner of Rústica. However, she had a bad experience at the Miraflores police station because she did not accept her complaint.

“I, all the time, avoided seeing each other, communicating again. All the time I avoided talking to him (…). It got to the point where I locked myself in my house and did not go out to avoid this type of problem. It was the protection I had because I really did feel intimidated, we felt very afraid”, he told the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.