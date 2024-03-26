Daysi Ontaneda, remembered for her relationship with businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco, has taken a turn in her personal life. The Peruvian ex-vedette has officially introduced her partner, of Turkish origin, which has generated surprise and curiosity among her followers. In addition, the former dancer has shared details about the reaction of her children with the popular 'Brad Pizza' to the news of her new romantic relationship with this young man. Below are all the details of this romance.

What did Daysi Ontaneda say about her Turkish boyfriend?

In a recent interview for a local media, Daysi Ontaneda He opened his heart and revealed that he is living a special moment in his life, since he has found love in a young man of Turkish origin, named Daniel Márquez. In that sense, the ex-vedette was encouraged to express her feelings in this new stage and to tell how she met her boyfriend, with whom she has been with for six months.

“I am living and enjoying life, which is so beautiful. He is a foreigner, Turkish and churro. He has lived here for a long time. Fate is crazy because once I went to a meeting with some friends and he was there. In my life I imagined finding someone younger and foreign, so nothing, that's life,” were Ontaneda's words to Trome.

Daysi Ontaneda next to her new romantic partner. Photo: Facebook/Daysi Ontaneda

In October 2023, Daysi Ontaneda She was caught by the cameras of the program 'Amor y fuego' kissing a mysterious young man in a nightclub located in the Miraflores district.

In the images released, Mauricio Diez Canseco's ex-partner was seen enjoying and dancing closely with the young man, appearing affectionate in public. At the time, it was speculated that her new companion was several years younger than her and his identity was not revealed.

Apparently, the new beau with whom Daysi was supported is the same one with whom she confirmed her romance.

How did Daysi Ontaneda's children react when they found out about their mother's boyfriend?

Daysi Ontaneda He also dared to tell how his children reacted, as a result of his past relationship with Mauricio Diez Canseco. Ontaneda confessed that, at first, her heirs disagreed with her when they saw her with a partner; However, they later accepted her commitment.

“Look, since they never saw me with a partner, let's say formal, before this, of course I explained to them that I'm starting to date someone. They kind of didn't like the idea, but well, as I also always tell them: 'No I know what is going to happen tomorrow, I just live and enjoy today.' And apparently they have understood and let me be,” Daysi commented.

How many children did Daysi Ontaneda have with Mauricio Diez Canseco?

Daysi Ontaneda and Mauricio Diez Canseco They had two children during their relationship, named Mauricio and Franco. Despite their separation, both have maintained a cordial relationship for the well-being of their heirs.