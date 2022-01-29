Except the international Leandro Cabrera and Wu Lei, the Espanyol squad has gathered all week since Tuesday at the Ciudad Deportiva. No game on the recent horizon (the next one is in San Mamés on February 7). A favorable scenario to focus on the blue and white losing streak and find solutions. “We have tried to analyze everything deeply, with more calm”, commented Manu Morlanes, the last protagonist of the blue and white week for Espanyol TV.

The midfielder, who started against Betis and alternates that midfielder position along with Keidi Bare, draws positive conclusions after a week in which “We have worked on physical and tactical aspects that we cannot usually work on. We have also seen the previous matches to correct the mistakes. It has been a very demanding week, like all of them”, argument.

Apart from the physical “load”, which has been increased to accelerate this February, the midfielder, who will return to Villarreal in June when his loan expires, the midfielder considers that “It shows that each game is a world, the rivals are strong, the games are complicated and we can compete with anyone“. There are other readings about viewing matches: “There were games that we lost but we competed well. Others that the goal entered us at the minimum and that it cost them to score us. The team’s work is very good, there is room for improvement“.

Morlanes is accustomed to seeing the glass as half full, standard optimism, which is why he considers that the “The squad is very competitive, there are level players in all positions and that means you have to show in training that you’re ready to play”. It’s your case. Vicente Moreno has mentioned on more than one occasion, when Morlanes has been a substitute, that “he deserves to play like others for his work and merits”.