The main building of the BDT them. G.A. Tovstonogov has been temporarily closed since April 1, the performances will be held at other venues: after the poor-quality restoration of 2011–2014, which began even before the arrival of Andrei Moguchy, repairs are needed. And the last premiere was a new – the third – part of the “Mighty” series based on “Three Fat Men”. The two previous parts of “Three Fat Men” did not deal with Russian history so much, even though the tale of Yuri Olesha is a romanticized response to the 1917 revolution. The new “episode”, which goes immediately at number 7 (instead of the expected 3), has much less connection with the original source and a retrospective composition that refers to the totalitarian systems of the mid-20th century. Not only to Stalin’s repressions – the performance explores how a person becomes a cog in the state majors and what the psychology of conformism is – but also to the Third Reich.

The performance begins with a lyrical prologue: a Mozart concert performed by Marina Yudina sounds (it is important that the divine music pulling at the soul reaches us through the “patina” of the Stalin era), a boy and a girl in a sandy landscape are looking at something in the sky, in the back of the stage – a house , through the windows of which you can see that the family is preparing for dinner. This paradise, the loss of which tragically passes through many performances of the Mighty, suddenly begins to fall asleep with sand pouring from the grates. And then we see Dr. Gaspar Arneri – in this role, as before, Alexander Ronis – in the sandy desert looking for Tibulus: the previous “series” ended with Gaspar descending into the Kingdom of the Dead to rescue the dead tightrope walker, and Death released them.

In a deserted space reminiscent of the Strugatsky Zone, the doctor meets a kind of stalker – a strange old man, whom he soon recognizes as his teacher Ivan Ilyich Tuba. Sergey Dreiden, a unique actor-improviser, who gives light breath to the complex and almost four-hour performance, is invited to this role. With Dreiden one can embark on the most dangerous journeys, which was understandable at least from the “Russian Ark” by Alexander Sokurov – there he played the Marquis de Custine, walking not only in the Hermitage, but also in our history. The Mighty also has a journey, although the two main characters are mainly in the foreground and the action deliberately “marks time”: the movement takes place in the depths of memory and the unconscious.

The plot tension arises around the protagonists’ confessions of long-standing mistakes. Gaspar confesses to Ivan Ilyich that when he disappeared, people in black came to Gaspar and said about the teacher that he was a spy and a revolutionary, “and I myself do not understand how I wrote it all down and then signed it.” As if in response to this, Ivan Ilyich begins to tell tales from the life of the boy Vanya – and they are very effectively visualized – in which we recognize, of course, Tuba. But Vanya is also associated with Dreiden himself, which is helped by a reproduction of Dreiden’s old drawing “Christmas tree in 1949” attached to the program. Suddenly, who does not know: the artist draws fantastically, several years ago a marvelous exhibition of his works was held in St. Petersburg. A boy is sleeping, outside the window – on a nearby building – hangs a huge portrait of the leader, the NKVD takes away the “enemy of the people” at night: this is an autobiographical drawing. The father of the future actor, theater critic Simon Dreyden, was sent to a camp in 1949.

The entire second half of the performance seems to be inspired by Dreyden’s biography. The action is transferred to Leningrad, to live music we are introduced to the happy family of the Tubins: dad is an engineer, mom is an accompanist, grandfather “from the former”, still making the sign of the cross, and children – Vanya and Tanya. One night they come for dad, after which the children are told that he left for a responsible job, and later mom disappears too. At a pioneer meeting, the teacher tries to force Tanya to renounce her father. The playwright of the play, Svetlana Shchagina, stylized the text as verses of the Stalinist era: “Tubina’s father is an enemy of the people! // Enemy and mean – all their breed. // Father, mother and even a little brother // I am guilty before the country! ” Vanya, unlike his sister, refuses his father. This is preceded by another story that upsets the chronology of events: Vanya, a pupil of an orphanage, saves one of the cockroaches from bullying and nurses him, he grows to unprecedented sizes, and it turns out that this is the most important of all cockroaches who wants to thank the savior. It looks like the romantic tale of Anthony Pogorelsky about Alyosha and the black chicken, if not for the specific gratitude of the cockroach: he takes the boy to a storehouse where there are many jars with the hearts of the best people of the country – the best writer, the best composer, etc., who agreed to give their hearts and take a stone instead. This operation is also performed with the boy.

As if remembering reproaches to Bogomolov for the ambivalence of his directorial position in relation to Stalin, Mighty spoke with poster clarity. Anatoly Petrov, playing a cockroach, is disguised as Stalin the barbel, both “Cockroaches laugh with mustache” from Mandelstam, and “Cockroach” by Chukovsky come to mind. Stalin’s gigantic portrait reveals a toothy mouth, ready to devour children, and archival photographs of Soviet children who suffered from the regime are superimposed on the portrait, and creepy hybrids are obtained. Irute Vengalite, who has completely blossomed in the performances of the Mighty, plays the teacher as a monster reveling in her accusatory “roulade”. At some point, it begins to seem that the director is too definite and edifying in relation to that era.

But it is impossible to call the performance straightforward: not only because all these sharp grotesque images are shown as if through the eyes of a child, hence the simplification and naivety of the form, but also because it is not the supreme power as evil that is investigated here, but the suggestibility of man. A person’s ability to sign a denunciation of a teacher, renounce his father and suppress humanity in himself for the sake of ideology. The worst thing is that you, sitting in the hall, understand that in certain circumstances of the era you yourself could be close to this – at least. The devil will not come to you with a horned one, so that you immediately cut him through, you can go to the sale of a soul in small steps. The content of the performance is subtler than it seems at first. You are gradually carried away into action as in a fairy tale, so that you suddenly feel yourself in the position of someone who renounced, passed, signed … and you are in no hurry to condemn him.

Another story comes to mind that the theater, perhaps, did not have in mind. For many years this very stage was played by Yevgeny Lebedev, the son of a priest, who in his childhood had heard enough that he was a “priest’s geek,” and pretended to be an orphan with living parents; then father and mother were declared enemies of the people and killed. And years later, just when Dreyden’s father was arrested, Lebedev appeared on the stage of the Leningrad Lenin Komsomol Theater as a young Stalin – in the play From the Iskra, and he, like director Georgy Tovstonogov, received the Stalin Prize. And who knows, had it not been for that compromise in their lives, they would have ended up in the BDT later in order to create by no means ideological performances like The Idiot, where, in the person of Innokenty Smoktunovsky, the “spring of light” appeared on the Soviet stage, or “Bourgeois”, where through Lebedev in the role of old man Bessemenov, the way of pre-revolutionary Russia revived.

This is the value of the new part of “Three Fat Men”: it shows the inconsistency of a person in the proposed circumstances of the time. Do not rush to condemn. Do not promise.

