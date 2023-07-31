Cremer, 31, was last seen on June 17 in the town of Waratah, about ten kilometers from the hike to Philosopher Falls. Her car was found in a parking lot at the starting point of the route. Several attempts were made to find her, but on July 10, the police decided to suspend the searches.

Recently, however, the police received new information about the woman’s telephone activities. An analysis of that data resulted in a new search area in the Philosopher Falls area, which led to the decision to launch another major search. The search was also carried out with a sniffer dog that specializes in searching for remains.

However, searches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday turned up nothing, Tasmania Police said in a statement released Monday. "We faced very bad weather conditions and every effort was made to find her," the statement said. The police also said that in the event of a disappearance, "the case is never closed".

