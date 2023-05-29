They finally leave Days of play 2023days that – from 2 to 12 June – will give all fans the opportunity to purchase some of the best titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at advantageous prices both on PlayStation Store and in participating stores.

Among the numerous games in promotion, users will find, for the first time, God Of War Ragnarök, the new adventure starring Kratos and Atreus, as well as Horizon Forbidden West, the second chapter of the acclaimed saga by Guerrilla Games, Gran Turismo 7 and several titles included in the PlayStation HITS.

Days of Play 2023: here are some of the discounts

God Of War Ragnarök (PS5) at the recommended price of €59.99, instead of €80.99 | (PS4) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €70.99;

at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €70.99; Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €80.99;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) at the recommended price of €39.99, instead of €70.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5/PS4) at the recommended price of €29.99, instead of €60.99;

at the recommended price of €29.99, instead of €60.99; Titles belonging to PlayStation Hits (including Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of €9.99, instead of €20.99.

In addition to the large catalog of games on offer, users will also be able to take advantage of a special promotion on the three PlayStation Plus subscription plans, thanks to which it will be possible to activate an annual subscription to a tier of your choice essential, Extra And Premium, benefiting from a 25% discount. Furthermore, even upgrading to a higher tier (than the one you are currently enrolled in) will be available with a 25% reduction from the original price.

Direct PlayStation offers

For players in Austria, ItalyPortugal & Spain: Celebrate the launch of direct.playstation.com with discounts on select PS5 accessories and games using the following promo codes:.

Use the code DOPSAVE15 for up to 15% off select PS5 accessories, including the DualSense Charging Base, HD Camera, Media Remote, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and select PS5 console covers.

for up to 15% off select PS5 accessories, including the DualSense Charging Base, HD Camera, Media Remote, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and select PS5 console covers. Use the code DOPSAVE40 for up to 40% off select PS5 games.

Playstation Gear

Celebrate Days of Play on the PlayStation Gear store, with 20% off select items and free shipping on all orders using the promo code DAYSOFPLAY23.

Players can also get additional offers on PlayStation Gear on the following days:

The June 2nd spend $50 or more and receive a PlayStation Insulated Soft Drink Holder with your order.

spend $50 or more and receive a PlayStation Insulated Soft Drink Holder with your order. The 7 June take advantage of discounts on clothing: buy a sweatshirt or jacket and get an additional 50% off.

take advantage of discounts on clothing: buy a sweatshirt or jacket and get an additional 50% off. The June 12th shop the PlayStation Selections for amazing packs and items from various games.

You can find all the new arrivals directly on the official website of these Days of play 2023.