Like every year, 2022 will also have its Days of Play, days of discounts dedicated to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. This new promotion will last from today 25 May and will end on 8 June. During this time it will be possible to buy both games and other PlayStation products at a lower price, and not only on the PlayStation Store, but also by going to the resellers who have joined the initiative.

The games in promotion for the two PlayStation signed platforms are really many, just visit the PlayStation Store to be inundated discounts on games and products for Days of Play 2022. At the moment, there are four of them that have a really high discount percentage:

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, goes to 47.99 from 59.99 euros

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, goes to 55.99 from 69.99 euros

Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers, goes to 26.79 from 39.99 euros

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-gen Bundle, goes to 51.99 from 79.99 euros

But the games included are so many. But this time the promotion does not stop at individual games, but will allow you to buy even the new PlayStation 5 controllers. Not only that, it will also be possible to receive additional daily offers.

If you spend more than 50 euros today, May 25, you can get a thermal muff for drinks

The next day, May 26th, when you purchase 2 God of War items, you will receive the third one for free

On May 27, you will have 24 hours to take advantage of the “5 for under 5” offer on the PlayStation Shapes collection

As for the controllers, they will all be discounted by 20% for the duration of the promotion, so you have all the time you need to choose your favorite or to give a gift, so you can play the many couch games or titles that include local multiplayer, such as It Takes Two, which at the moment it is discounted at 19.99 euros from 39.99 euros. To start buying you have to go to the site dedicated to PlayStation Gear. Also this year the Days of Play offer you many products, take advantage of them until June 8.