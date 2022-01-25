Sometimes I think about my old age with my friends who are comrades in struggle, struggle and arms, and what it will be like with a lack of eyes and hearing, a sensitive stomach, repeating the same words more than once, forgetting, and many things that autumn age brings; “We called you our daughters, we live on the bottom of the Don,” and we fight for the least of a few, and one of us puts something in his mind in his mind, and our map increases, and our imaginary heroisms, and we do not want to rise, and we do not revolt except with a crutch, and if we walk two steps, the burden will be removed and withdrawn, and we will become involved in it. And the swearing abounds over things that we do not deviate from, nor do we remember, and our pranks are only upon ourselves, because it is the only comfort that we can practice in our long emptiness, and which we cannot dictate with many things, because boredom creeps into our souls after a while, the match and we cannot complete it, The movie we see its text, the new songs we don’t like, and the electronic stuff, Wade skipped us, and we are determined not to comment on what the eye sees. Someone kidnapped you, we followed him until his shadow disappeared. One of them reciprocated. You have turned away from old age, your eyes are neglected from old age, and your flow is in the grave, and after you you are healed in the harem, except for your stumbling, you have nothing but the sights.” And if we include a council on our own, the comments moved on ourselves; “So-and-so and his paralyzed mane is shriveled in this halaqila, or else why wouldn’t so-and-so wear my joti on the kandora in this hot summer”? And if so-and-so spoke, and the sneezing was frequent among the young, they repeated: What is it that so-and-so is surrounded by the perfume of his sanctity? And if we remembered the birthday of one of our young men, in the days of the toil of wood and soot, we have often forgotten, and we gave him his birthday gift: “A walnut.

Our nights are long, and his sleep is intermittent, and his ways are intermittent, we make him dark, and we exchange text messages that are no longer valid. We feel the coldness of its excessive conditioner, and we run to its manager, who knows us well every now and then, lighten the air-conditioner.. the coolant of our bones, we keep reading our newspapers lazily, and we drink green tea in a clear monotony, on the grounds that it is useful for aging diseases, and one disagrees with us, and makes his age understandable and civilized, and asks That day “Café Latte”, but after he drinks it he regrets, he feels acid and craving in the stomach, and he leaves us unusually early. After that, we stay Najadi, move away, and get closer to read the message or know the caller’s number or name, we throw the newspapers in our hands if foreigners pass us by, and we rise from our mind, standing up, we rise, and when he passes and does not cross us.. “Ornaments” for our lunch, and our assembly, which we wish for, is dissolved, and we do not wish that its days will be good. False and preposterous.