From August 29, the “Rhein-Main Industrial Culture Days” invite you to look behind doors that are otherwise closed to the public. The format is popular, you have to be fast for cards.

VThere is much to discover in the region between Rüdesheim am Rhein in the west and Bad Orb in the east, between Nidda in the north and Gernsheim in the south – but the industrial locations to which the “Days of Industrial Culture Rhine-Main” are dedicated from August 29th to September 3rd do not immediately come to mind. With the event format, which was first held in 2003 by the Frankfurt Rhein-Main cultural region and is now also being implemented in other regions of Germany, “the industrial heritage of our region” is to be honored, according to Managing Director Sabine von Bebenburg. It is also about bringing places whose former meaning has long been forgotten back into people’s consciousness. Some of them now serve a different purpose, such as the listed Naxoshalle in Frankfurt, which was once used as the mechanical engineering hall of the Naxos Union grinding machine factory and has now been used by the Willy Praml Theater for more than two decades. Others have long since been shut down, such as the former lighter production facility at Mylflam Metallwaren in Offenbach.

For the 21st time there is the opportunity to discover places like these during the “Days of Industrial Culture” and to get to know sites that are otherwise often closed to the public. In addition to guided tours and exhibitions, the 138 program items in 39 towns in the region include lectures, factory tours and tours by train, boat, bus or bicycle. A large part of the offers is dedicated to the annually changing main topic; this time the focus is on “water”.