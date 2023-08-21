President and First Lady travel to South Africa; vice-president Geraldo Alckmin assumes leadership of the Executive

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), left this Sunday night (20.Aug.2023) for Johannesburg (South Africa). He will participate in the 15th meeting of the Brics, a group formed by BBrazil, Russia, ÍIndia, Whina and africa sul.

“It will be days of hard work to strengthen our bloc, building common agendas among the Brics countries and seeking even more cooperation for the development of African countries”said Lula in his profile on social networks.

In the shared video, the petista and the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) say goodbye at Brasília Air Force Base (DF). As usual, the vice-president assumes the leadership of the Executive during the stay of the PT in the African continent. When sharing a photo with Lula, Alckmin declared: “See you back, President!”.

The also minister of the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) said, on social networkwho, with the PT, “presidential diplomacy is back” bringing to the country “respect, credibility and investments from the international community”. He also called the Brics as “one of the most relevant groupings of nations in the world and of which Brazil is a founder”.

“It is Brazil reconnecting with the African continent”said First Lady Janja Lula da Silva on your X profile when sharing an image before boarding the aircraft with her husband.

15th BRICS Summit

Also attending the meeting will be South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to South Africa for fear of being arrested by the ICC (International Criminal Court) for war crimes against Ukraine. He will attend the summit remotely and will send Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to represent the country in person.

Among the main subjects discussed by the group is the adhesion of new members. Lula defends the ticket. Today there is no regular and standardized procedure for requesting admission to the group. These criteria must be established at the summit in Johannesburg.

Read the list of those interested in joining Brics: