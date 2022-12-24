He loses control of the car and ends up against a wall: two 25-year-olds lost their lives near Mestre, two seriously injured

The umpteenth massacre took place on Italian roads last night. Two 25 year olds in fact, they lost their lives after the car they were traveling in crashed into a concrete wall on a road that connects Venice to Mestre. The driver of the car and another girl traveling with them were seriously injured.

A Dramatic Christmas Evewhat the families of the two people who lost their lives tonight in a terrible accident near Mestre will experience.

Unfortunately, as always, that of the victims of road accidents in Italy is a wound that does not heal. The last few days, those approaching the Christmas holidays and which should be of serenity, are instead turned into absolute tragedies for the families of those who lost their lives on the streets of different parts of the country.

Two nights ago, around 10.00 pm, the scooter on which Matteo Guastella, a boy of only 14 years of the province of Ragusa, crashed into a car. For the teenager, despite the prompt intervention of the rescuers, there was nothing that could be done.

In the night just passed, however, another dramatic clash took place near Mestre. A Renault Clio with four boys on board collided with a concrete wall on the edge of the road.

Nothing to do for two 25 year olds

The four who were aboard the car had spent an evening together and were returning from Venice to Mestre. For reasons yet to be clarified, the car lost grip with the asphalt ed hit the wall.

The impact was very violent and the whole right side of the same car was destroyed. The two people traveling on the right seats, two 25 year olds, unfortunately they didn’t make it.

One of them lost his life on the spotwhile the other went out shortly after the arrival of the rescuers on the scene.

The driver of the car and another girl remained seriously injured and now they are hospitalized.

Tragic the moment when they arrived at the scene of the accident family members of the victims.

It took the police and firefighters hours to carry out all the case findings and for clear the roadway. The latter was available again when traffic reopened only in the morning.