At the Grand Palais in Paris, the bride enters as if she were entering a church. Her dress is grandiose and endless. Top model Ashleigh Good walks almost barefoot, like an immaculate woman dressed in white. She turns and reveals to the spectators the pure and pale face of a woman.” These are the words chosen by the French writer Anne Berest to describe in 2015 the closing of Karl Lagerfeld’s autumn-winter haute couture show for the French luxury brand Chanel. It hid other surprises. The model was several months pregnant, the design was made of neoprene and showed an empress-style dress sculpted from a mould. Seamless haute couture. The dress was auctioned in 2023 at Christie’s for 94,500 euros.

In recent years, fashion has tended to mix the memory of the person who wore it, the desire to own it and even activism. Elizabeth Taylor, L’Wren Scott, Daphne Guinness, Elsa Schiaparelli, Audrey Hepburn, Catherine Deneuve, Zizi Jeanmaire and, in recent weeks, actress Jessica Chastain, and even that talented storyteller on fabric that was Vivienne Westwood (1941-2022), have put part of their wardrobe up for sale to benefit social causes.

Collecting the clothes once owned by stars is now in the days of brocade and gold. Westwood’s successors sold — until June 28 — more than 200 pieces spanning four decades of fashion design. The proceeds fed the funds of her foundation, Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders. “The objects had a tangible link to her legend that cannot be repeated. This sale is unprecedented,” says Adrian Hume, director of Private and Iconic Collections at Christie’s.

From the French master Yves Saint-Laurent (1936-2008) we learn that “fashions pass, but style is eternal.” It is an equation with an obvious result. He holds the record for the most expensive haute couture garment sold in the world. An evening ensemble, a tribute to Van Gogh, comprising the Tournesols (sunflowers in French) dress with an organza background, glass pearls embroidered by the Lesage house, silk and chenille satin and buttons by Desrues. Some 600 hours of work. A passionate buyer paid 382,000 euros for it. Only four examples of this jacket are known to exist.

In February, actress Jessica Chastain sold out of her private wardrobe in just a few hours, uploaded to the luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective. A loom of her own. Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney Or Jimmy Choo. Here, the circular economy and the myth are embroidered just like organdy. The narrative changes: the resale market —according to sources consulted by Vestiaire Collective— represents 186 billion euros and grows between 15% and 20% annually. The garments associated with celebrities —think of Chastain— defend a narrative of second-hand buying and selling and the economy of infinite return. The great couturiers have the ability to transfer unjustly forgotten dreams from one era to another.

