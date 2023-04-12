How is Silvio Berlusconi? The latest medical bulletin from San Raffaele in Milan and the words of doctor Zangrillo: “Imaginative scenarios”

Days have passed since the news of the hospitalization of Berlusconi. How is the Knight today?

The latest medical bulletin issued by the doctor Alberto Zangrillo of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, speaks of a improvement. Even if he is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The therapy to which he is subjected, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, is leading to expected results by doctors, who say they are optimistic.

In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions. Cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The words of Berlusconi’s doctor

Zangrillo was keen to point out that every rumor circulated in the last few days, through the newspapers, if it does not concern a medical bulletin created by himself or by Ciceri, should not be considered true. Here is his answer to the question about the health conditions of the former President:

If a patient is in cardiac surgery intensive care, it means that he cannot get up and walk. We are serious people, everything has a limit. We have to stick to the press release signed by Ciceri and me, so if news that doesn’t answer the truth comes out, it’s what in jargon is called fake. An intensive care patient is a person who deserves intensive care. If he walks I’ll take him to you.

The doctor then referred to all those people who should be serious at the moment and who instead speak only of hypotheses and of the fact that Berlusconi may or may not return to to be a politician. To those people, Zangrillo wanted to say:

Contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political level and on that of economic activities.

Despite his health conditions, Berlusconi continue to follow the dossiers it deals with. Doctors and family are optimistic. Any other news that does not come from the hospital is before any foundation and, at a time like this, the indiscretions they should be silent.