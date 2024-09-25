According to journalist Jeff Grubb, Days Gone is coming back with a PS5 remaster along the lines of the one dedicated to Horizon Zero Dawn, with the difference that the re-release of the zombie action game by Bend Studio has not yet been officially announced.

Grubb clarified in the last few hours that when he spoke of “a remaster less exciting than that of Horizon Zero Dawn” he was referring to Days Gone, adding however that he didn’t know if Sony would present it during the last State of Play or he would have postponed the matter to a future occasion.

According to the journalist there is no rush for this revealas the remastered edition of Bend Studio’s game for PS5 “isn’t coming out next month” or anytime soon, in general: it will probably be discussed sometime next year.