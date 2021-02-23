Days gone came almost two years ago to Playstation 4 with a mixed reception from the specialized media; however, little by little he made improvements that made it a good game.

The story of Deacon St. John Little by little it was capturing a wider audience, so Sony decided to expand its horizons a little more.

This same week it was confirmed that Days gone It will no longer be exclusive to PlayStation, and now players can have it on another powerful platform that will surely increase its performance.

After remaining exclusive to PlayStation for almost two years, Sony Interactive Bend Studio confirmed that Days gone will arrive soon to Pc.

Thus was revealed by Jim ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in an interview with GQ.

This decision was made to increase the audience that some PS4 titles reach, and therefore generate more profits for the studios.

Now you can get more out of your graphics.

The official account of Bend Studio in Twitter confirmed this information and added that Days gone It will be available on PC in the spring of this year, although they did not mention a specific date.

‘Surprise. Days Gone is coming to PC this spring, stay tuned for more details. ‘

This game puts us in the role of Deacon St. John, a motorcyclist whose mission is to survive a post-apocalyptic world, at least until he discovers that an incident did not occur as he had believed.

Now what Days gone It will be available on PC, it will surely have some improvements in the graphic section to give us a much more complete visual experience, but we will see that.

The only thing left is to wait for an official release date, which could arrive in the next few weeks.

