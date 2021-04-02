Sony’s strategy to bring its exclusives to PC continues with greater force, since only a few titles have been announced, with many more remaining. Some time ago, Sony announced that Horizon Zero Dawn would be coming to the PC platform. Now, the studio responsible for Days Gone published that the game will bring multiple improvements in its PC version, some of them, absent in the PS4 version.

Through his official Twitter account, Bend Studio published the information about the news that would come in the PC version of his open world video game. Among those that stand out are undoubtedly the technical improvements you will have, since the study aims to improve it significantly so that players are surprised when playing it. It will be necessary to see if this is actually fulfilled or not.

Days Gone will bring multiple improvements to your PC version

As can be seen in the tweet, the study detailed only some improvements that will be present in this version. Days Gone will feature full support for achievements, ultra-wide resolution, unlocked frame rates, and improved graphics. Regarding this last point, the Steam page details and deepens what players can expect much wider drawing distances, improvements in the field of view and finally a higher level of detail in all aspects, as detailed Gamingbolt.

We just need to wait for the release date to see if indeed all these improvements in the PC version are feasible and noticeable so that players are inclined to play this version, both for those who already played it and for new adventurers. Days Gone will be available on PC later this month, specifically, on April 26.