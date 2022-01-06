Among the various productions arrived exclusively on PlayStation 4, one of the most talked about was undoubtedly Days GonAnd, the creature of the house Bend Studio proved capable of violently splitting users, including great admirers and very heavy criticisms. Well, recently it was officially confirmed that Days Gone totaled sales for a total of about nine million copies, results of depth that however were not enough to save the IP, identified by Sony as a rather burning disappointment.

The news came thanks to the words of Jeff Ross, the former director of Bend Studio who had worked on the development of Days Gone, who explained how the game has sold around eight million units on consoles followed by another million copies on PC.

Indeed, to many these may seem like high-sounding numbers, even more so considering that we are talking about a new IP, and consequently Sony’s behavior may appear unclear, even more so considering that Ghost of Tsushima it was deemed successful for selling approx eight million units.

The reality of the facts, however, is quite different and the disappointment towards the project would seem to derive rather from the enormous difficulties encountered by Bend Studio to carry out the project, which have enormously lengthened development times and, consequently, costs.

Jeff Ross then took advantage of the moment to point the finger at Sony, claiming to have received strong pressure from the Japanese company but little concrete help. However, the former developer of Bend Studio admitted that making a project of this magnitude was particularly difficult for the team, not used to working on such large works, and he said he was more than proud of the final result.

Unfortunately, regardless of everything, this will appear in the eyes of many as the definitive tombstone on the future of Days Gone, given that a disappointment of this magnitude for Sony, net of sales, will hardly lead to the future arrival of an official sequel.