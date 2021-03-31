You will have no excuse to stay home

Days gone It did not have the expected reception at its launch, but little by little it was correcting the errors and mechanics that generated annoyance among gamers.

This post apocalyptic title developed by SIE Bend Studio It has been in the PlayStation store for a long time, but now you can have it completely free if you are a subscriber of PS Plus.

Do not settle for this, it will come from the hand of two other great titles that will ensure hours of fun and dangers to survive.

As it happens every month, PlayStation will make available to subscribers of PS Plus three games, although this time they are real heavyweights.

The first one is Days gone, launched in 2019 by SIE Bend Studios and whose initial reception was quite decent.

Here you take control of Deacon St. John, a motorcyclist who must survive huge hordes of zombies while searching for clues to the whereabouts of his wife.

Take on huge hordes, if you dare.

Days Gone is not the only gem

Second, but not least, you will find OddWorld: Soulstorm, which will delight with its graphics and performance those who have a PS5.

This platform game will arrive on April 6 to show us what happened after Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty, of course, with many riddles and new dangers to face.

Last but not least, we have the heavy artillery with Zombie Army 4: Dead War, where Hitler and his army are transformed into powerful undead that do not seem to stop appearing.

Days Gone, OddWorld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available to PlayStation Plus users for free from April 6 to May 3.

Pure and frantic action.

We recommend you:

Source.



