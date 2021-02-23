PlayStation will bring more of its console exclusives to PC this year, beginning with Days Gone this spring.

Speaking to GQ, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said there had been “no massive adverse reaction” to the launch of previous PlayStation games on PC, such as the release of Horizon Zero Dawn last August.

“People liked [Horizon on PC] and they bought it, “Ryan said.” We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction. “

Offering up a rationale for putting its games on PC, Ryan stated that in general the wider PC audience ensured PlayStation games could be played by more people, and help “recognize the economics of game development”.

“The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved,” Ryan added. “Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

GQ’s coverage mentions a “whole slate” of PlayStation games will arrive on PC in the coming months, though no titles beyond Days Gone are yet named.

In a flurry of announcements this afternoon, Sony revealed new details on its upcoming “next-generation” PlayStation 5 VR headset and confirmed a delay until 2022 for Gran Turismo 7

Late last August, Sony said it would continue to release first-party games on PC, though the company has been quiet on the initiative since. It seems likely Sony wanted to focus its efforts on the PS5 launch – but with that out the way, it can now get back to its PC push.

What next, then? Media Molecule’s brilliant creation platform Dreams? Ghost of Tsushima? Sackboy? Knack?