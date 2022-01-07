The question about the sales figures of Days Gone has monopolized the attention of the PlayStation community these days, with one of the former developers of the Bend Studio team, namely Jeff Ross, is hurled with extreme force against the Japanese company, guilty of not wanting to give space to a much appreciated and sold IP.

Well, in the last few hours it has been made known as the estimate of Jeff Ross of about 10 million copies sold, started from completely wrong premises and absolutely not indicative of the actual sales values. The consequence of this is that if the estimate is not blatantly wrong, it is certainly extremely overestimated.

But let’s start from the beginning for those who have not closely followed all the steps of the story. In recent days, one of the former developers of Bend Studio and who worked as one of the main figures on the project, namely Jeff Ross, attacked Sony for the story of the cancellation of Days Gone 2, which in his way of thinking, would have been unmotivated.

In fact, according to his very personal estimate, sales would have been about 9 million copies on consoles by 2020 and 1 million additional copies on PC. As a result, Sony’s decision to abandon the project seemed absurd for all fans as well as for specialized critics.

We all took it for granted that Ross’s role had given him access to more realistic information about what happened with a certain amount of reliability. But that’s not the case, as the developer admitted that he counted the value thanks to the number of trophies unlocked reported on the now defunct site of Gamestat which counted how many players had unlocked a certain number of trophies so far.

This value has no real statistical value, since it includes a myriad of possible variables that we mention below as a simple example:

Copies purchased but never started

Used physical copies resold to subsequent users

Copies for journalists

Digital copies acquired with PlayStation Plus but not actually purchased, etc.

Especially the last of these items has a significant impact on the sum of the individual data, precisely because the subscribers who have tried the game with the PS Plus are countless, without ever having bought it.

As a result, it seems strange to say, but the whole thing turned out to be almost nothing and Ross’s data, as far as possibly expressed in good faith, they are absolutely not reliable to make a consistent sales estimate.