We have already talked about the particular statistic regarding the sales of Days Gone: the eight million copies sold are actually less, and a more precise answer is provided by the now always updated Jeff Grubb.

The indsider tweeted that the most accurate number of copies sold by the game’s Bend received rather tepidly corresponds approximately to 5.8 million, which show the detachment with Ghost of Tsushima, with which he had previously been compared, and practically all the others PS4 exclusives.

Anyway, the sales numbers for Days Gone I’ve heard from Sony publishing side is much closer to that 5.8 million number than to 8 million. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 8, 2022

Although there have been a million more copies sold on Steam, the reasons why Sony had to stop the development of a sequel to the game seem clearer: true, almost seven million copies sold is a good number, but compared to other exclusives that have collected far more impressive figures, Sony’s decision was truly blamable. ?

