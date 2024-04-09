John Garvin, the author of Days Gonethrew another dig at Sony for not wanting to produce a sequel to the game. It all started with the developer sharing a post on between console and Steam versions.

From there a dialogue was born with a user, @lilrizk, who tried to play devil's advocate by imagining the company's point of view and stating that perhaps Sony didn't want to have yet another sequel in the PlayStation catalog and preferred focus on something new.