John Garvin, the author of Days Gonethrew another dig at Sony for not wanting to produce a sequel to the game. It all started with the developer sharing a post on between console and Steam versions.
From there a dialogue was born with a user, @lilrizk, who tried to play devil's advocate by imagining the company's point of view and stating that perhaps Sony didn't want to have yet another sequel in the PlayStation catalog and preferred focus on something new.
Garvin responded that he doesn't think that's the case: “No, I think Sony considered it a failureat the time. And these days the industry is moving towards games as online services, and Days Gone, like all my games, is a single-player narrative experience; That aside, would you like a sequel without me or Jeff (Ross)?”
Days Gone had a very slow start in terms of sales, but recovered in the running, obtaining good results, and then achieved excellent numbers on PC too. However, Sony considered it a failure partly due to the initial results and partly due to the less than positive reviews it received. Many users later rediscovered it, making it a cult title, complete with a petition launched to ask for the making of Days Gone 2, which went unheeded.
