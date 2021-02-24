Fresh from the announcement that Days Gone’s arrival on PC heralds a new wave of PlayStation exclusives on the platform, Sony Bend’s adventure now has a Steam page with a spring 2021 release window.

It confirms some PC features in vague terms: ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances).

The video below from Digital Foundry takes a look at how Days Gone runs on a PlayStation 5:

We also have the system requirements:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

And here’s the recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

Of note, an SSD for storage is recommended. Horizon on PC does not recommend an SSD for storage. It sounds like the Days Gone loading times could be pretty crushing on PC without an SSD.

Days Gone is published by PlayStation Mobile Inc., the Sony Interactive Entertainment company initially used for publishing PlayStation apps on mobile devices. Sony has used PlayStation Mobile Inc. to publish a raft of games on PC, including the aforementioned Horizon, Helldivers, Guns Up !, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Arrowhead.