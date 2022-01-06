In these days the success of Ghost of Tsushima has been celebrated which, after about a year and a half from its original release, has reached 8 million copies sold, or the same result that was previously achieved by Days Gone and probably exceeded thanks to the sales of the PC version, which, however, was not properly celebrated. Let’s assume that we do not want to express evaluations on the decision to cancel the Days Gone 2 project, given that, moreover, the idea of ​​seeing Bend Studio working on another project may be even more interesting, but there is clearly something strange in the way the franchise has been handled at Sony and it might be worth discussing for a moment, since moreover the topic has been re-launched by the game director Jeff Ross, now out of Sony.

According to reports from Ross, Days Gone had already reached 8 million copies when it left Sony, a year and a half after the game’s release, but from there it continued to sell even with the arrival on PC, so the numbers will be now even quite superior. Although it may not be considered a success in a broad sense, it has apparently achieved results comparable to Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding, to say a couple of titles that have instead received acclaim and recognition even from Sony itself. One of the reasons that is brought up for this treatment is the vote on Metacritic, so much so that the company has decided to eliminate the series due to an alleged “image damage” that it would have received from an average rating of reviews lower than what would be the standards required by Sony, but even this argument seems rather fallacious.

It is true that Metacritic has also become an important parameter in the development environment, too important enough to link some possible objectives and bonuses for developers to the results obtained with the critics, but it can hardly be considered decisive when it comes to business.

Days Gone: how did it really go between Sony and Bend Studio?

If this were the case, most of the film productions that generate endless sagas of sequels should not exist, since often they already start from quite low ratings, as often happens with the most pop and commercial productions. Similarly, in the videogame there is not always a correspondence between positive results with critics and commercial success: the various FIFA, Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed and Battlefield have often met not exactly exciting results, but none at EA, Activision and Ubisoft has never questioned the future of the series for these reasons, this is because what matters, however, are the revenues and the relationship between investment and economic return. On the other hand, the question does not seem to hold up even looking at Sony’s past: the first Killzone was received even worse but it still generated a series, as well as the legendary Knack was crushed but still had a guaranteed follow-up, just to give two examples. .

So from this derive at least a couple of considerations: one is that 8-10 million copies sold on a basis of more than 100 million consoles is a result that perhaps is not considered a success in absolute terms, perhaps in the face of one expensive development, while the other concerns the weight of possible internal organizational problems in the decision to continue or not a series. The numerous tweets from ex-director Ross paint one somewhat tense situation between Bend Studio and Sony: the local manager of the company seems to have continued to point out to the team how the game was a disappointment for the management since the release, but this exclusively with regard to sales, no one has ever spoken openly about the votes of reviews as reasons for the aversion to the game, which led to an a priori cancellation of the Days Gone 2 project “without the pitch ever even being read,” he reported.

On the other hand, the same director confirmed that the development period has extended well beyond the initially established plan, with 6-7 years of work on a new engine that have raised production costs. A situation similar to that seen in Halo Infinite, with the difference in economic availability probably different between Microsoft and Sony on their respective projects. In addition to economic issues, or perhaps related to these, there may also have been situations of personal friction: in the numerous tweets of the ex-Bend Studio it is often pointed out that the situation was much more positive under Shawn Layden than the subsequent management by by Jim Ryan and Hermen Hulst, making it clear rather clearly how the change of direction led to decidedly tense relations and the drastic rejection of the Days Gone 2 project. the work or general view of things? Difficult to say for sure but it is likely that it is a mixture of many things that cannot be reduced to a single issue on Metacritic. All this, at least, did not fortunately lead to the closure of the Bend Studio team and this is still the most important element, given that the developers will still have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in other projects.

