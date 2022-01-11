According to what was reported in a long interview on the site For The Win, in the never-released sequel to Days Gone you could have swum in the water, along with a lot of changes in the behavior of the animals and also of the characters. To say it is Jeff Ross, director of the title, who had left Bend Studios at the end of 2020.

After the information regarding the wrong sales data, now comes information regarding the possible dynamics present in the never made sequel to the title released in 2019, which would have focused even more on the story. According to the words of Jeff Ross, it would have continued the story already started of Deacon and Sarah, without a happy ending.

As also pointed out by the director himself, the two had moved before the apocalypse, which then changed everyone’s way of thinking, including the two protagonists of the famous title. Regarding the possibility of swimming, the director does not fully express the reasons behind the absence of this mechanic.

Initially the motivation behind the inability to swim arises from some tests carried out by the studio, who noticed how many players ended up drowning in rivers, which led to the addition of an animation explaining that it was not possible to swim. In addition, the director talks about how he would have introduced a new algorithm for the animals, so as to make them even more real and dangerous.

Regarding the additions he would make, these are Ross’s words:

I would add more systems. The systems are very simple. And if they are simple, they can be elegant and very rich for the player. I knew that adding an extra layer or two to the systemic elements would be something we could wrap our heads around, it would lead to a ton of player wealth and a ton of unique open-world moments and responses that we didn’t. we have never seen before. Let’s sink our teeth into this and do something even more epic.

The sequel to Days Gone will never see the light, as the director himself has decided to leave Bend Studios at the end of 2020, canceling any possibility of being able to see this incredible story continued.