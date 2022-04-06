Jeff Ross, one of the directors of PlayStation exclusive Days Gone, has announced he’s joined Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics.

In a tweet, Ross wrote: “I’m excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director.

“That’s all I can say other than I’m thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people. I will become a Seattleite this summer.”

The new design director then went on the share a list of vacancies within the studio, encouraging others to “come work with [him]”.

Other than this tweet, however, we currently know nothing more about Ross’ role within the company. Given the timing of this news, however, it would be easy to assume he is joining the Crystal Dynamics team developing the newly-confirmed Tomb Raider game.

Ross left Sony Bend in 2020, following the release of Days Gone and the rejection of a sequel. While it was never officially confirmed, fans surmised his departure from him, along with the departure of fellow director John Garvin, was due to internal conflicts between their studio and Sony.

Ross was clearly left disappointed by Sony’s reaction to Days Gone, and previously said Sony’s decision not to greenlight a sequel was “weird” after its sales success.

When Sony celebrated the success of fellow PlayStation IP Ghost of Tsushima in January, Ross went on to say that “local studio management always made us feel like [Days Gone] was a big disappointment.”

As well as working on the new Tomb Raider game, Crystal Dynamics is also helming development of the Perfect Dark reboot alongside The Initiative, Microsoft’s Santa Monica-based studio.