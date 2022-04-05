Jeff Ross announced today that he has officially joined Crystal Dynamics as Design Director, after having been director of Days Gone at Sony Bend Studio, the first party team of PlayStation Studios.

Ross has announced his new role directly with the tweet you see below, in which he simply communicates that he has joined Crystal Dynamics and also relaunches the job advertisements currently open within the team.

“I am thrilled to announce that I now work in the fantastic Crystal Dynamics like Design Director. That’s all I can say at the moment, besides the fact that I’m excited about the new project and the team of wonderful people, “reads the message,” I will become one from Seattle this summer “, thus hinting at when he will move to permanent home. the headquarters.

Jeff Ross had left Bend Studio shortly after the launch of Days Gone and, as you probably remember, it was also linked to some internal controversy. According to reports from Ross and John Garvin, another principal responsible for the project, the game had been somewhat ostracized within Sony due to poor results obtained with critics, despite having subsequently had considerable commercial success. The issue had led to the cancellation of the Days Gone 2 project and the abandonment of the studio by the couple.

At this point, Jeff Ross is a prominent member of Crystal Dynamics, waiting to hear what exactly he is working on. For the time being, we know that the team is partnering with The Initiative on Perfect Dark and is also developing a new Tomb Raider that is based on Unreal Engine 5, reportedly today.