the gamemaster days goneJeff Ross, joins the sentiment of disappointment by stating that a sequel to the title of ps4 it could have been launched last month “if we had stuck to it”. Of course, sonybend is working on a new one IP now that the platform owner has rejected his plans to days gone 2.

Ross’s full tweet reads: “I’m getting a little bummed out about these shows of Playstation Showcase ‘Cause they just remind me that we could have had days gone 2 a month ago if we had remained steadfast.”

I get a little bummed out from these #PlayStationShowcase shows because they only remind me we could of had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we’d have just stuck to our guns. —Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

Had that been the case, it would have resulted in a development cycle of approximately four years for a sequel to days goneas the original game released in April 2019. As such, you could imagine that it would be a sequel largely built on the foundations of days gone, but with some key gameplay improvements. For example, Jeff Ross has described in the past days gone 2 as the “ultimate version” of the game, with better animal AI and the ability to swim.

“I would add more systems,” he said in an interview last year. “The systems are very simple. And if they are simple, they can be elegant and very rich for the player. I knew that adding another layer or two to the systemic elements would have been something we could have worked on, would have led to great richness for players and unique moments and responses in an open world that we haven’t seen before. Let’s sink our teeth into this and make something even more epic.”

A release of days gone 2 in 2023 would definitely have boosted plans for sony for the year, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and helldivers 2 currently scheduled for the next six months. So far, the company’s only first-party release has been Horizon Call of the Mountain in PSVR2.

