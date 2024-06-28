McAllister also confirmed that the study is working on a completely new intellectual property which further rules out a potential Days Gone 2.

Kevin McAllister, the community manager of Bend Studio, apologized to fans for having been “continuously deluded by false hopes and bad information from people looking for likes” regarding a potential Days Gone sequel which evidently is not in development and never will be, at least for the next few years.

Fake news

More specifically, the full message, posted on X, reads: “I apologize to our Days Gone community for continually being misled by false hopes and bad information from people looking for likes. This is not fair to you all. We are currently working on a new IP and when we have concrete news to share, it will come directly from us.”

Although McAllister did not name those who allegedly gave this false information, many have linked his message to a recent release by John Gavinthe creative director of Days Gone, who in a post on X dating back to June 24, had explained that the open ending of Days Gone was behind the idea of ​​creating a trilogy. Gavin’s post was then picked up by the press, who spoke more subtly of confirmation of the existence of a trilogy. Hence the false hopes of the fans.

Garvin also responded to a fan on X who asked about a possible Days Gone 2: “Man, never say never.” Then adding that Sony “could change its mind” and decide to approve a sequel. It should be noted that he has been out of Bend Studio for years now, so he speaks only for himself.

The bottom line is that Days Gone 2 doesn’t exist and probably won’t exist in the future, considering how much some PlayStation executives, particularly Hermen Hulst, the company’s current CEO, disliked the original game.