Taking to Twitter, Bend Studio revealed that the studio is celebrating its 30th anniversary and mentioned that it’s excited to show fans what’s coming next. Naturally, this has raised expectations among fans as to when it will be revealed. It’s been four years since the studio’s last game, so some fans are hoping it might make an appearance in the Playstation Showcase. However, as mentioned above, Bend spent time working on games that fell apart.

This year, we celebrate our 30th Anniversary at Bend Studio! 🎉 Established in 1993, our studio continues to evolve from our roots of passion and innovation. Thank you for your support over 30 years of games from Siphon Filter to Days Gone. We can’t wait to show you what’s next! pic.twitter.com/l2G5x9DKDh —Bend Studio (@BendStudio) May 17, 2023

With that said, this new IP is most likely not as far along as one might expect after all these years, since it probably hasn’t been in development since 2019/2020. Of course, that hasn’t stopped studios from announcing things well in advance. It is possible that this game will materialize next week in the showcase in the form of a CGI trailer, but that all remains to be seen.

So far, we don’t have any other concrete information about what this new game will look like. sony has worked hard to build a diverse lineup of studios, and Bend certainly is one of Bend’s first-party studios. PlayStation more unique though days gone it was not a resounding success god of war either Horizon. Only time will tell if what they are preparing is successful.

Via: comic book